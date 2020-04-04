The Wiretap Records Family Vacation Live Stream Series Coming

Wiretap Records have announced that they will be launching a special month-long streaming series featuring bands from their roster beginning on April 10th.

The Wiretap Records Family Vacation Live Stream Series will be streamed every Friday from April 10th through May 1st at 3PM PT / 6PM ET from the Wiretap Records Community Facebook Group.

The series will feature performances from The Beautiful Mistake, Tiny Stills, Berwanger, Audio Karate, Decent Criminal, Odd Robot, Aree and the Pure Heart, Answering Machine, Bristol To Memory, Get Married, Wolves&Wolves&Wolves&Wolves, Lost in Society, Burnt Tapes, Movin in Stereo, 18th & Addison, American Television, The Lucky Eejits and more.





Related Stories

More Wiretap News



