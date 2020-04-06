Baroness Practice Social Distancing With 'Tourniquet'

Baroness have released a special Socially Distant video for their track "Tourniquet" that features footage of the band members each playing the track from their homes amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

They had this to say, "Hey everyone! Here's an as-live-as-possible performance of 'Tourniquet' that we made over the course of a couple days during this period of isolation.

"We have all maintained a rigid policy of social-distancing since becoming aware of this pandemic; which has unfortunately deprived us of our much preferred means of playing music.

"Throughout this crisis, the overall safety and responsibility of our global human community far outweighs the individual value of any show, festival or tour.

"We're refocusing and redoubling our energy to adapt to this situation as it unfolds. As difficult as it seems to navigate the effects of this virus, the isolation has not stripped us of our passion for Baroness' music.

"Playing music so far from our bandmates will never be particularly natural. However, the experience of making this video through emails, texts and phone calls has been a powerful reminder of how inspiring and invigorating music can be in times of stress, struggle and confusion.

"We hope you enjoy this performance. It isn't meant to highlight musical perfection or precision. Personally, it serves as a reminder that, no matter what situation we face, we are still able to enjoy friendship, family and community through something as simple as a song. Isolated but never alone... Baroness."

They conclude the video with this message to fans, "Be safe. Be good to each other. Act with personal and civic responsibility. We'll see you again soon." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Baroness And Against Me Announce North American Tour

Baroness Release 'Borderlines' Video

More Baroness News



