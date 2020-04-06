Evanescence and Within Temptation Share New Tour Dates

Evanescence and Within Temptation have announced the rescheduled dates for their Worlds Collide Tour of Europe, which will now be taking place this fall.

The trek was originally scheduled to kick off on April 4th in Brussels, but the bands postponed the trek due to the current Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

They have announced shared the new dates for the tour. They will be kicking things off on September 2nd in Glasgow at the SSE Hydro Arena. They had this to say, "All existing tickets and VIP packages will remain valid for the rescheduled dates and all venues remain the same - except for Hamburg and Frankfurt.

"The Hamburg show will move to the Barclaycard Arena - all tickets will be honored at the new venue and extra tickets to this show will be on sale immediately. We expect to have an update on Frankfurt shortly." See the dates below:

09/02 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro Arena

09/03 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

09/05 - Birmingham, UK - Arena

09/06 - London, UK - The O2

09/08 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

09/09 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

09/11 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais

09/12 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais

09/14 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

09/17 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

09/18 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

09/21 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom

09/22 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

09/24 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

09/25 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

09/27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

09/29 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum Milan

10/01 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre





