Wyldlife Share Jesus and Mary Chain Inspired Song 'Automatic'

Wyldlife are streaming their new single "Automatic". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Year Of The Snake", which will be released on April 17 via Steven Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records.

Vocalist Dave Feldman explains how the track was inspired by The Jesus and Mary Chain, "This song is for my friend Therese, who works for a florist and who also shares a huge love for the Jesus and Mary Chain.

"I also happened to work there every Valentine's Day for five years or so delivering flowers. But this one is about her love life's trials and tribulations. My close friend Sasha Cibic lent her voice on the chorus. I love them both so much." Check out the song below:





