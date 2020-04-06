Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil Reveals Rehab Treatment

Alexisonfire guitarist Wade MacNeil revealed via social media that he entered rehab back in January for addiction issues and depression following the conclusion of the band's tour.

MacNeil shared the news via a series of Tweets. He started off by posting a photo of himself on an airplane with a drink in his hand with the caption, "Drunk. Miserable. Depressed. August 4, 2019."

He then shared, "The day after the Alexis tour ended in January I went to rehab. I've struggled with addiction issues and depression for a long time. I've never spoken about it in any public way because I felt guilty and ashamed.

"Not being able to control that aspect of my life caused so much pain and sadness. Last year was hell. But, the last few months in treatment have been a life changing experience. I was finally able to look at all the things I'd been stuffing down and numbing out for years."

"I feel ok in my own skin for maybe the first time in my life. I woke up happy this morning. IT'S F***ED. I wanted to share this because I've got some hope now and I haven't had that for a very long time.

"Seems like we all could use a little more hope in these weird times. So, I thought it's time to get real with everybody. 'There's a crack in everything. That's how the light gets in.' Love, Wade."





