Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Bangles Cover With Susanna Hoffs

(hennemusic) Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is joined by Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles for a version of the band's 1986 smash, "Manic Monday", in the latest installment of his new weekly cover song series, No Fun Mondays.

Written by Prince, the song was a No. 2 US hit for The Bangles from "Different Light" on its way to sales of more than 3 million albums in the country.

"While we've all been in quarantine," said Armstrong when launching the series with a cover of the Tommy James and the Shondells classic, 'I Think We're Alone Now.' "I've been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life: Family, friends and, of course, music... I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation, at least we can be alone together."

"Welcome to No Fun Mondays," he added when sharing a Johnny Thunders cover last week. "Going to release a cover song every week until we're let back out into the world." Watch the video here.

