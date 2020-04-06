.

Rocklahoma Forced To Cancel Festival

Michael Angulia | 04-06-2020

Rocklahoma

Organizers of the Rocklahoma Music Festival have announced that they have been forced to cancel this year's event due to the current Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

They shared the news via Twitter. They wrote, This is tough. For thirteen straight years Rocklahoma has been America's Biggest Memorial Day Party. Not being able to bring it to you for year fourteen breaks out hearts, but it is the right thing to do.

At the direction of state and local authorities and federal guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are so f'ing bummed to announced that Rocklahoma will be postponed until 2021."

They also advised that "All Rocklahoma 2020pass holders who purchased passes through our official ticket provider, Elevate, will have the ability to transfer their pass to 2021 or receive a full refund." Read the full tweet for more details here.


