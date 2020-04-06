Sammy Hagar And The Circle Lockdown For The Who Cover

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar And The Circle can be seen performing an abbreviated cover of The Who's 1971 classic, "Won't Get Fooled Again", in the latest installment of the band's new "Lockdown Sessions" series.

"Another week in lockdown and me and the boys from the Circle had to get another jam!," says Hagar. "I have always loved this tune .. may be my favorite Who song ever! Stay Healthy. Stay Home. Stay Tuned."

The footage sees the band members playing The Who track remotely from each other during the current extended isolation period that officials deem necessary during the coronavirus pandemic.

Drummer Jason Bonham initiated the concept for the series when he presented a jam to his bandmates as a "lockdown challenge"; each player added their parts to a chain of Instagram posts until a full tune, "Funky Feng Shui", had been completed.

"The Circle will be doing more of this," declared Hagar at the time, "it's too much fun!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





