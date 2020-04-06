(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar And The Circle can be seen performing an abbreviated cover of The Who's 1971 classic, "Won't Get Fooled Again", in the latest installment of the band's new "Lockdown Sessions" series.
"Another week in lockdown and me and the boys from the Circle had to get another jam!," says Hagar. "I have always loved this tune .. may be my favorite Who song ever! Stay Healthy. Stay Home. Stay Tuned."
The footage sees the band members playing The Who track remotely from each other during the current extended isolation period that officials deem necessary during the coronavirus pandemic.
Drummer Jason Bonham initiated the concept for the series when he presented a jam to his bandmates as a "lockdown challenge"; each player added their parts to a chain of Instagram posts until a full tune, "Funky Feng Shui", had been completed.
"The Circle will be doing more of this," declared Hagar at the time, "it's too much fun!" Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Bill Withers Tribute
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Stream New Lockdown Challenge Song
Sammy Hagar Announces New Season Of Rock & Roll Road Trip
Sammy Hagar Shares Video Message From Lockdown
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Cancel Tour Dates
Sammy Hagar Planning Las Vegas Residency
Sammy Hagar's Eddie Money Tribute Preview Streaming
Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake, Night Ranger Tour Announced
Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake and Night Ranger Plan Summer Tour
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Lockdown For The Who Cover- Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil Reveals Rehab Treatment- Rocklahoma Forced To Cancel Festival- Iron Maiden- more
Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011
Caught In The Act: Beasto Blanco Live
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Lockdown For The Who Cover
Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil Reveals Rehab Treatment
Rocklahoma Forced To Cancel Festival
Iron Maiden Tour Canceled Over Covid-19 Pandemic
Pearl Jam Top Rock Chart With 'Gigaton'
Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Bangles Cover With Susanna Hoffs
The Psychedelic Furs Delay Release Of New Album 'Made Of Rain'
Unconditional Arms Release New Album 'Formation'