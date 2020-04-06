The Psychedelic Furs Delay Release Of New Album 'Made Of Rain'

The Psychedelic Furs have announced that have been forced to move the release date of their forthcoming studio album "Made of Rain" to July 31st, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The band had this to say,, "Due to the current situation we are all facing around the world, and because of the logistical issues it has presented us with, we have made the difficult decision to reschedule the release of Made Of Rain to July 31st.

"It's been a long time since we've put out a new album, and we want to make sure that we can make it available to everyone. A bit of a delay will allow us to do that. Thanks for your patience! #PFurs #MadeOfRain #StaySafe"





