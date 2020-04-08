Bruce Springsteen Guest Hosts E Street Radio

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen will take on the role of guest host on his own SiriusXM channel, E Street Radio, on Wednesday, April 8. The hour-long broadcast - "From His Home To Yours" - will start at 10:00 AM ET and see the New Jersey rocker playing songs and sharing his thoughts about the times we are living in.
According to the media outlet, fans can expect to hear Bruce spin tracks from Roy Orbison, Sam Cook, Don Henley, Lucinda Williams, Bob Dylan, Patti Scialfa, Wyclef Jean, and more.
E Street Radio is currently available for free now through May 15, so fans can tune in online for the broadcast.
The Asbury Park Press reports Springsteen recently took part in a video spot for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, and in a call from his Colts Neck home that aired on E Street Radio on March 27, the singer said his shelter-in-place activities have included artistic pursuits.
"I have been busy a little bit working on some music," Springsteen revealed. here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam At Light Of Day Benefit
Bruce Springsteen Streams 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Cover
Bruce Springsteen's Jimmy Kimmel Appearance Goes Online
Bruce Springsteen To Appear On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Bruce Springsteen Streams Sundown From Western Stars Film
Bruce Springsteen Reveals Details For Western Stars Cinema Events
Bruce Springsteen Shares Trailer For Western Stars Doc
Bruce Springsteen New Film Premiere Announced
Bruce Springsteen Goes No. 2 With 'Western Stars'
Motley Crue And Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still A Go- Eddie Van Halen Responsible To Change In Direction Says Hagar- Music Stars Pay Tribute To John Prine- Metallica- more
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011
Singled Out: Etherius' The Rivers of Sand and Blood
Motley Crue And Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still A Go
Eddie Van Halen Responsible To Change In Direction Says Hagar
Godsmack's 'Unforgettable' Ends Two Year Journey They Took Students
Nickelback Documentary Coming Very Soon
Clutch Update Fans On Current State Of 2020 Live Dates
Bad Company In The Studio For 'Straight Shooter' Anniversary
Supergroup Teeth Release Covid-19-Inspired Song 'Deathrace
Bush's Gavin Rossdale Shares Home Video Of Rolling Stones Classic Jam