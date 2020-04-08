Bruce Springsteen Guest Hosts E Street Radio

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen will take on the role of guest host on his own SiriusXM channel, E Street Radio, on Wednesday, April 8. The hour-long broadcast - "From His Home To Yours" - will start at 10:00 AM ET and see the New Jersey rocker playing songs and sharing his thoughts about the times we are living in.

According to the media outlet, fans can expect to hear Bruce spin tracks from Roy Orbison, Sam Cook, Don Henley, Lucinda Williams, Bob Dylan, Patti Scialfa, Wyclef Jean, and more.

E Street Radio is currently available for free now through May 15, so fans can tune in online for the broadcast.

The Asbury Park Press reports Springsteen recently took part in a video spot for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, and in a call from his Colts Neck home that aired on E Street Radio on March 27, the singer said his shelter-in-place activities have included artistic pursuits.

"I have been busy a little bit working on some music," Springsteen revealed. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





