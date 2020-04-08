Dave Grohl Looks Back At Jam Session With Prince

(hennemusic) Dave Grohl details a jam session with Prince and his band in the latest edition of his newly-launched Instagram series, "Dave's True Stories."

The Foo Fighters leader was stunned to receive an invitation to play with Prince when they met during his 21-show residency at the Los Angeles Forum in 2011.

"It was a proposition that I had wished for my entire adult life, but never in my wildest dreams had imagined possible," Grohl explains. "Jam. With. Prince. Absolutely unfathomable. That's like dancing with Fred Astaire! Baking with Betty Crocker! Bong hits with Bob Marley!"

The rocker outlines a week of nervously waiting for Prince to contact him with further details before showing up at an empty Forum for what he thought might be soundcheck ... but quickly turned into a full-on jam hours before the evening show.

"Wanna play some drums?" asked Prince; as Grohl works up a groove, "his whole band had converged onstage, taking their places. Prince watched, inspecting me with a grin" before grabbing a bass. "He was on me like glue. Like a fresh roll of Gorilla tape. Within a few bars, the entire band locked in, and the jam blossomed into a symphony of rock/funk/gospel/psychedelia. A moment dive ... and not a soul in sight to witness it."

Prince then launched into the opening riff to Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love."

"Let me tell you, folks....I don't have arms full of Zeppelin tattoos for nothing," writes Grohl. "This was the universe folding into itself right before my eyes!!! Prince was gleefully tearing open my rib cage and diving into my soul, y'all!"

Read Grohl's full experience with Prince here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Recounts Pantera Fandom

Foo Fighters Postpone Remaining Van Tour Dates

Dave Grohl Rocks Foo Fighters Classic For Living Room Concert

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Launches Stories Series

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Launching New Online Series

Foo Fighters Reschedule Van Tour Dates

Dave Grohl Says New Foo Fighters Album Will Be Different

Dave Grohl Opens Up About 'What Drives Us'

Foo Fighters Announce Details For July 4th Music Festival

More Foo Fighters News



