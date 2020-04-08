Metallica React To Death Of Producer From Covid-19

Metallica have paid tribute to music producer Hal Willner, who they worked with on "Lulu", their collaborative album with Lou Reed, after Willner passed away Tuesday (April 7) from complications from the Covid-19 coronavirus at the age of 64.

The band shared the following, "The entire Metallica family was shocked and saddened to hear of producer, writer, and composer Hal Willner's passing earlier today. He was a truly inspirational collaborator, someone who through his unique combination of musical knowledge and warm personality, invigorated every project he touched, including co-producing our very own collaboration with Lou Reed, 2011's "Lulu;" Hal expertly helped to guide us all to a project we loved, and remain fiercely proud of, to this day.

"His breadth and scope within the world of music was incredible. From being the sketch music producer of Saturday Night Live since 1981 to producing albums for Lou, Marianne Faithfull, William S. Burroughs and Laurie Anderson, Hal's love and appreciation of all styles of cutting-edge music and art made him a man in high demand.

Drummer Lars Ulrich said, "I will always treasure the time I spent with Hal in those most inspiring and collaborative environments. He was such a warm, open, and communicative person, and as Lou's right-hand man, he was absolutely essential in pushing "Lulu" forward. I'll never forget him, and I know I speak for the entire Metallica family when I say he will be greatly missed."





