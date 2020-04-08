.

Nickelback Documentary Coming Very Soon

Keavin Wiggins | 04-08-2020

Nickelback

Nickelback star Ryan Peake shared in a new social media video that the band's long-awaited documentary is "very close to being released," within the next couple of months.

Peake revealed the news in a tweeted video update (watch it here). He said, "We teased a documentary on our tour a year and a half ago.

And without boring you with all the details, it is very close to being released. So please stay tuned. I would say in the next month or two, we may have something for everybody that wants to see everything about Nickelback.

"Even if you don't want to see anything about Nickelback, we'll have it all for you. So, stay tuned. We hope you guys enjoy it and we'll try to keep you updated. In the meantime, stay safe."


