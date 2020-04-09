At Home With Farm Aid Coming To TV This Weekend

AXS TV have announced that they have partnered with Farm Aid to broadcast and stream "At Home With Farm Aid" this Saturday, April 11 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

According to the network, the live hour-long performance will bring Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews together for a special benefit concert for family farmers impacted by the effects of COVID-19.

Farm Aid president and music legend Willie Nelson had this to say about the special, "The coronavirus has disrupted our entire country and is a grave threat to all of us.

"One of its many impacts is that it has helped us to better see the value of essential people like healthcare workers, grocery store clerks, delivery truck drivers, and farmers and ranchers.

"Farm Aid has worked for 35 years to build a family farm centered agricultural system, and we are here now to support farmers and ranchers in this crisis, without whom we could not eat. The time to build a resilient family farm food system is now!"





