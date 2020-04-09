Beth Hart And Fans Put Together 'No Place Like Home' Video

Beth Hart has released a music video for her new single "No Place Like Home" that features contributions from her fans around the world amid the covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
Hart had this to say, "We want to thank each and everyone of you who overwhelmed us with photos and videos of you and your loved ones, which we could use in this video. We've received submissions from more than 30 different countries, who all share the same situation.
"When I saw the video I cried, as I recognised so many of you. You guys looked so sweet, loving, happy and it just blew my mind. I think I cried for two hours after. Thanks you forever guys, I love you so much. There really is no place like home."
Her manager David Wolff added, "Beth and her fans never cease to amaze me. This video is so loving, hopeful and inspiring. Thank you to everybody that made this possible." Watch the video below:
