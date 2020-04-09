Crossfaith Stream New Song and Announce EP

Crossfaith have released a brand new track called "Digital Parasite.". The song comes from their forthcoming EP "Species", which comes out on May 22nd.

Vocalist Kenta Koie says that the new song finds the band "dirty and heavy. I felt an explosion from the song and I knew the lyrics should be aggressive and offensive.

And it looks at "people selling their soul to get fame. We need to be honest to the music, to ourselves and to our audience but some people are happy to start cheating and I don't care for it." Watch the video below:





