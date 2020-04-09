Crossfaith Stream New Song and Announce EP

Crossfaith have released a brand new track called "Digital Parasite.". The song comes from their forthcoming EP "Species", which comes out on May 22nd.
Vocalist Kenta Koie says that the new song finds the band "dirty and heavy. I felt an explosion from the song and I knew the lyrics should be aggressive and offensive.
And it looks at "people selling their soul to get fame. We need to be honest to the music, to ourselves and to our audience but some people are happy to start cheating and I don't care for it." Watch the video below:
Crossfaith Release 'Catastrophe' Video
Crossfaith Streaming New Song 'Catastrophe'
Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff Lead Guests On Cherie Currie Album- Rival Sons Frontman Performing On Covid-19 Telethon- Twenty One Pilots Release Video For New Song- more
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011
Singled Out: Etherius' The Rivers of Sand and Blood
Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff Lead Guest On Cherie Currie Album
Rival Sons Frontman Performing On Covid-19 Telethon
Twenty One Pilots Release Video For New Song 'Level Of Concern'
Ozzy and Tony Iommi Brought Closer Together Amid Covid-19
Pearl Jam Hosting Special Reddit AMA Session With Fans
More Stars Pay Tribute To John Prine
Society 1 Answer Sammy Hagar's Lockdown Challenge
Beth Hart And Fans Put Together 'No Place Like Home' Video