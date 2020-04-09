.

Crossfaith Stream New Song and Announce EP

Keavin Wiggins | 04-09-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Crossfaith

Crossfaith have released a brand new track called "Digital Parasite.". The song comes from their forthcoming EP "Species", which comes out on May 22nd.

Vocalist Kenta Koie says that the new song finds the band "dirty and heavy. I felt an explosion from the song and I knew the lyrics should be aggressive and offensive.

And it looks at "people selling their soul to get fame. We need to be honest to the music, to ourselves and to our audience but some people are happy to start cheating and I don't care for it." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Crossfaith Stream New Song and Announce EP

Crossfaith Release 'Catastrophe' Video

Crossfaith Streaming New Song 'Catastrophe'

More Crossfaith News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff Lead Guests On Cherie Currie Album- Rival Sons Frontman Performing On Covid-19 Telethon- Twenty One Pilots Release Video For New Song- more

Reviews

Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories

Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan

Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011

Singled Out: Etherius' The Rivers of Sand and Blood

Rose Tattoo - Outlaws

advertisement
Latest News

Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff Lead Guest On Cherie Currie Album

Rival Sons Frontman Performing On Covid-19 Telethon

Twenty One Pilots Release Video For New Song 'Level Of Concern'

Ozzy and Tony Iommi Brought Closer Together Amid Covid-19

Pearl Jam Hosting Special Reddit AMA Session With Fans

More Stars Pay Tribute To John Prine

Society 1 Answer Sammy Hagar's Lockdown Challenge

Beth Hart And Fans Put Together 'No Place Like Home' Video