Grave Digger Recruit Battle Beast's Noora For New Song

Metal veterans Grave Digger have released a music video for their new single "Thousand Tears", which feature guest vocals from Battle Beast's Noora.

The track is the second single from the band's forthcoming studio album "Fields Of Blood". The record will be hitting stores via Napalm Records on May 29th.

Frontman Chris Boltendahl had this to say, "With 'Thousand Tears', we pay homage to the unforgettable Queen of Scotland, Mary Stuart... Noora from Battle Beast gives Queen Mary an incredible, warm and fragile atmosphere through her voice which at the end of the song turns into pure anger and despair.

"We couldn't have found a better voice for this song. We are proud to present 'Thousand Tears' feat. Noora Louhimo. One of the best ballads Grave Digger has ever written, maybe the best of our entire career."



Noora added, "It's an honor to do a collaboration with the legendary Grave Digger and I'm very intrigued by the Scottish themed songs they've done. Now I will also be part of their historical song 'Thousand Tears' as the voice of Queen Mary.

"I hope all listeners can hear the big emotions and get a little glimpse of her story as one of most powerful women that lived in her time." Watch the video below:





