Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff Lead Guests On Cherie Currie Album

Guns N' Roses stars Slash and Duff McKagan lead the list of special guests appearing on former Runaways frontwoman Cherie Currie's new solo album.
The album will be entitled "Blvds Of Splendor" and is set to be released on April 28th. It was produced by Slash and McKagan's former GNR and Velvet Revolver bandmate Matt Sorum.
He had this to say about the record, "Cherie's voice tells it all - she is the real deal. And now more than ever that voice tells the story of where's she's been in her life.
"This record is about who Cherie Currie is now. We've waited a long time to hear this icon of rock'n'roll do what she does best. I'm very proud to be a part of this album by one of the best female singers of all time."
Other special guests will include Sorum himself, along with mashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Juliette Lewis, Brody Dalle and The Veronicas.
Cheri is giving fans a taste of what is to come with a special studio clip of the recording of a new version of the Runaways classic "Queens Of Noise." Watch the video below:
