Butch Walker and More To Rock Virtual Human To Human Festival

Organizers have announced the final lineup for the special Human To Human festival, a Facebook Live Benefit, that will be taking place this Saturday April 11th from noon to midnight EST.

All of the proceeds from the virtual festival will benefit PLUS1's COVID-19 Relief Fund working in conjunction with MusiCares and Sweet Relief.

The special event will feature performances from Alec Benjamin, Andrew McMahon, Butch Walker, Grouplove, Hunter Hayes, Jensen McRae, Jewel, Joel Adams, Kate Pierson (B-52s), Lauren Daigle, Lucie Silvas, Lzzy & Joe (Halestorm), Nicholas Petricca (Walk The Moon), Sam Nelson Harris (X Ambassadors), Skylar Grey, Smallpools, Tim McIlrath (Rise Against), Tori Kelly, and more.

The Head and the Heart's Jonathan Russell had this to say, "It is an honor to be a part of Human To Human - where we can bring people together to celebrate music at a time when we all need it most.

"To be able to raise money for those negatively affected by this horrific virus, share a live performance, and interact with people around the world as we all shelter in place is a small but hopefully impactful way to bring some peace to us all."



Bre Kennedy added, "I was inspired to be a part of Human To Human because I need that connection right now more than ever, I think we all want that right now. And being able to possibly be a part of other humans days at least helps give me a little glimmer of hope. I am looking forward to hearing other incredible artists from the room and getting the chance to connect with people through my songs all over the world." Fans can see the full lineup and tune in here.





