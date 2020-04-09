Dead & Company To Stream MSG Show For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company are continuing their "One More Saturday Night" free weekly streaming series and they have shared the details about this week's show.

The all-star band, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, have announced that they will streaming their November 14, 2017 show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Fans can RSVP to watch here via the band's official Facebook page or their YouTube channel this Saturday night (April 11th) at 8PM ET / 5PM PT.

The group asked that fans "please consider making a donation to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund" here.





