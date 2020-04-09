.

In Dying Arms End Hiatus and Stream New Song

Keavin Wiggins | 04-09-2020

In Dying Arms

In Dying Arms have officially ended their three year hiatus and have regrouped to record new music. They are giving fans their first taste of the new material with a stream of the brand new track "Cold & Empty".

Orion Stephens had this to say, "I'm very pleased to announce IDA is back with our first new track in 3 years. Back in 2017 when the band broke up, I immediately began working on new music and getting into the recruiting process.

"This new era of band brings many new changes. One being some new faces! Throughout this time our old members have moved onto new ventures in life and wish them all the very best. Love you guys! With that being said, please welcome Noah Williamson (Guitar/Vocals), Andy Sapinkopf (Guitar), and Nate White (Drums) to the band.

"We have been working on a new EP, which has taken the bands sound into a direction we hope you all will love as much as we do." Check out the new track below:


