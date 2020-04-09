Neil Young and Crazy Horse Release 'Shut It Down 2020' video

(hennemusic) Neil Young and Crazy Horse are streaming a new video for "Shut It Down", a track from their 2019 album, "Colorado." The tune has been rebranded "Shut It Down 2020" for the clip - directed by Young and his wife Daryl Hannah - which mixes footage of the band recording the song last year alongside scenes of the current global pandemic: people in masks, health care professionals, and empty streets in cities around the world.
"Never before in human history has our planet come together this way," writes the rocker on the Neil Young Archives site, "utilizing modern communications to ensure everyone understands that responsibility to our fellow man and the continuing life of humanity depends on each person's actions. Only selfless human behavior can stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus at this point.
"Ignore the actions of world leaders who are too vain to wear masks. They are not leading. Putting your own vanity away for the good of your fellow man, wear a mask in public to stop the spread.
"You may have the disease and not know it," adds Young. "There are still no meaningful amounts of testing in many countries. Sometimes there are no symptoms. You must act as if you have the virus. You could have it.
"Stop the spread. Break the chain." Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
