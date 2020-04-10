Umphrey's McGee Deliver 'Easter In Quarantine'

Umphrey's McGee are not sitting idle in isolation. The acclaimed band have written and recorded a brand new track entitled "Easter In Quarantine."
The song was written by Jake Cinninger and Brendan Bayliss and the band's manager Kevin Browning had this to say, "Gazing out the window on a chilly, gray day and what lands in my inbox but an unknown track titled 'Easter in Quarantine.
"Setting down my coffee, I picked up my headphones and hit play on Jake's latest delivery. The heartbeat of the kick drum and somber piano melody immediately gave me chills. Sparse and emotive, it perfectly captured the mood that morning."
He added, "It is said a lot right now and it's as true as ever: We are all in this together. The feelings of missing one another, of longing for more human connection, are palpable in all of us. We have constructed lives by building a community together, it's what we know.
"This pause of unknown length in the middle of that is a new reality which resonates with each of us now," says the band in a collective statement. "Music has always been an irreplaceable part of us, and it's the way we will continue to get through it, together. And we here at Umphrey's can't wait to see you on the other side of this crazy moment in history." Check out the song below:
Umphrey's McGee Release Studio Version Of 'Ride On Pony'
Umphrey's McGee Launching Their Own Music Festival
Umphrey's McGee Streaming New Song 'Looks'
Megadeth Ready To Record New Album- Slipknot's Full 2019 Download Festival Performance To Stream Online- Sammy Hagar Addresses Status Of Summer Tour- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011
Singled Out: Etherius' The Rivers of Sand and Blood
Megadeth Ready To Record New Album
Slipknot's Full 2019 Download Festival Performance To Stream Online
A Killer's Confession Release Quarantine Video For 'Last Chance'
Umphrey's McGee Deliver 'Easter In Quarantine'
Caligula's Horse Release 'Slow Violence' Video
Of Monsters and Men Cover on Post Malone's 'Circles'
Warbringer Unleash 'Glorious End' Video
Singled Out: Jess Jocoy's Castles Made Of Sand