Umphrey's McGee Deliver 'Easter In Quarantine'

Umphrey's McGee are not sitting idle in isolation. The acclaimed band have written and recorded a brand new track entitled "Easter In Quarantine."

The song was written by Jake Cinninger and Brendan Bayliss and the band's manager Kevin Browning had this to say, "Gazing out the window on a chilly, gray day and what lands in my inbox but an unknown track titled 'Easter in Quarantine.

"Setting down my coffee, I picked up my headphones and hit play on Jake's latest delivery. The heartbeat of the kick drum and somber piano melody immediately gave me chills. Sparse and emotive, it perfectly captured the mood that morning."

He added, "It is said a lot right now and it's as true as ever: We are all in this together. The feelings of missing one another, of longing for more human connection, are palpable in all of us. We have constructed lives by building a community together, it's what we know.

"This pause of unknown length in the middle of that is a new reality which resonates with each of us now," says the band in a collective statement. "Music has always been an irreplaceable part of us, and it's the way we will continue to get through it, together. And we here at Umphrey's can't wait to see you on the other side of this crazy moment in history." Check out the song below:





