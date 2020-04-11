.

Karma Kids Recruit Bowling For Soup's Reddick For 'Matrix'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-11-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Karma Kids

Karma Kids have released a brand new single entitled "Matrix" that features a guest appearance from Bowling for Soup lead vocalist and guitarist Jaret Reddick.

The song comes from Indianapolis band's forthcoming album "Dystopian Dream Part Two: Land of the Free", which is set to be released on April 17th.

The new record follows the release of "Dystopian Dream Part One: American Mind", which the band released on February 21st. Check out the new song below:


Related Stories


Karma Kids Recruit Bowling For Soup's Reddick For 'Matrix'

More Karma Kids News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Duff Shares Pandemic's Impact On Guns N' Roses Camp- Pearl Jam Postpone Gigaton European Tour- Def Leppard Share Expended Preview Of London To Vegas- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition

Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories

Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan

Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011

Singled Out: Etherius' The Rivers of Sand and Blood

advertisement
Latest News

Duff Shares Pandemic's Impact On Guns N' Roses Camp

Pearl Jam Postpone Gigaton European Tour

Def Leppard Share Expended Preview Of London To Vegas

Sammy Hagar previews Joe Elliott TV Interview

Supergroup Kill The Lights Release 'Plagues' Video

Leon Bridges And John Mayer Release 'Inside Friend'

Liam Gallagher Plans Free Concert For Healthcare Workers

Neil Young Streams Third Episode Of Fireside Sessions