Karma Kids Recruit Bowling For Soup's Reddick For 'Matrix'

Karma Kids have released a brand new single entitled "Matrix" that features a guest appearance from Bowling for Soup lead vocalist and guitarist Jaret Reddick.

The song comes from Indianapolis band's forthcoming album "Dystopian Dream Part Two: Land of the Free", which is set to be released on April 17th.

The new record follows the release of "Dystopian Dream Part One: American Mind", which the band released on February 21st. Check out the new song below:





Related Stories

More Karma Kids News



