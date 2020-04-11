Liam Gallagher Plans Free Concert For Healthcare Workers

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher will perform a free show for UK National Health Service employees in London this fall. The October 29 event at the O2 Arena will feature the singer "plus special guests" as he offers his personal thanks to members of the British healthcare industry for their efforts during the ongoing pandemic.
"They do an incredible job," says Gallagher, "we are very lucky to have them." Tickets will be available Wednesday, April 15 at 9 AM local time via The O2 website.
Only NHS staff and NHS contract staff who work in NHS hospitals in the United Kingdom will be eligible to apply for tickets. Tickets are limited to 2 per person (the eligible NHS staff member and one guest); ticket holders must bring their valid NHS ID or Primary Care Trust ID card (original format, no photocopies) to the event, or details of employment if NHS contract staff. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
