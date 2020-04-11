Neil Young Streams Third Episode Of Fireside Sessions

(hennemusic) Neil Young is streaming the third episode in his new home concert series, "Fireside Sessions." Filmed by his wife, actor/director Daryl Hannah, at the couple's home in Telluride, CO, the latest video opens with, as Rolling Stone notes, an acoustic take on "New Mama" from 1975's "Tonight's The Night", before the rocker heads indoors to the piano for "See The Sky About To Rain" from 1974's "On The Beach."

Young returns to the acoustic guitar for his Buffalo Springfield classic, "I Am A Child", before delivering the first-ever piano performance of "Throw Your Hatred Down", from his 1995 album with Pearl Jam, "Mirror Ball"; "World On A String" is followed by the CSNY fave, "Helpless" before Young closes the episode outside alongside a setting sun with the rarity, "Already One", from 1978's "Comes A Time", in just the second time he's played the tune since 2009 and just the fifth time since the Seventies.

Young recently launched the video series from isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, where he performs a number of classic and rare tracks for fans. Watch "Fireside Sessions III" now at neilyoungarchives.com and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





