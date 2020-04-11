Singled Out: (0)'s Skarntyder

Danish progressive black metal group (0) are releasing their debut album "SkamHan" on April 24th and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the single "Skarntyder". Here is the story:

The coming single Skarntyder is about people who already as children are branded as difficult and weak, and scorned by society. Originally that track was a bit faster and included more parts, but we ended up slowing it down a bit, to give it some more groove, and simplifying it to give at a more raw expression.

The lyrics are in Danish and based on a poem, written separately from the music. We spend a lot of time on the lyrics, which include play with words and the Danish language in general. That's also why we choose to write in Danish, as we would not be able to express ourselves the same way in English (or in any other language for that matter).

Skarntyder is a made up word, derived from the danish word Skarntyde which means hemlock. When suffixed with an 'r' it becomes a joined word consisting of 'Skarn' and 'Tyder'. 'Skarn' translates to filth, which in Danish can be used about a person (child) who misbehaves. 'Tyder' is used about someone who interprets og reads into symbols and patterns.

So a 'Skarntyder' is someone who points out and brands a person that misbehaves. Roughly translated, it would be Filthsayer in English.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here





