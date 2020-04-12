Horisont have released a music video for their new track "Free Riding". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Sudden Death", which is set for release on May 15th.
The band had the following to say about the new track and music video, "From the ashes of a personal tragedy, rises the song 'Free Riding'. A song that slowly builds up and grows on you listen by listen.
Musically it takes the listener along the road that took us to where we stand today. You can hear the many different influences coming together to make the HORISONT sound." Watch the video below:
Slipknot's Download 2019 Performance Streaming Online- Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Unplug For New Single- At Home With Farm Aid Streaming Online- The Sword- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011
Slipknot's Download 2019 Performance Streaming Online
Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Unplug For New Single
At Home With Farm Aid Streaming Online
The Sword Announce Two New Multi-Disc Collections
The Dears Release 'Heart Of An Animal' Video
Horisont Release 'Free Riding' Video
Cypher16 Release 'Break' Video
Rabid Flesh Eaters Pack New Video With Powerful Message