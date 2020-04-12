Horisont Release 'Free Riding' Video

Horisont have released a music video for their new track "Free Riding". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Sudden Death", which is set for release on May 15th.

The band had the following to say about the new track and music video, "From the ashes of a personal tragedy, rises the song 'Free Riding'. A song that slowly builds up and grows on you listen by listen.

Musically it takes the listener along the road that took us to where we stand today. You can hear the many different influences coming together to make the HORISONT sound." Watch the video below:





