Rabid Flesh Eaters Pack New Video With Powerful Message

Texas speed metallers Rabid Flesh Eaters have released a music video for their new track "The Fall." The song comes from their brand new studio album "R.F.E."

The new clip shows a man who takes drugs and begins seeing and killing zombies and monsters, only to discover after he sobers up that he had killed innocent people.

guitarist Mike Taylor had this to say, "'The Fall' video can be viewed as a self-reflection on damaging yourself and others while suffering in a state of total psychotic turmoil. Your perception of reality can be twisted and dangerous to your health and others."

bassist John Hill added, "Eventually, there is a price to pay for everything. PSA - Don't Do Drugs!" Watch the clip below:





