.

Rabid Flesh Eaters Pack New Video With Powerful Message

Keavin Wiggins | 04-12-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rabid Flesh Eaters

Texas speed metallers Rabid Flesh Eaters have released a music video for their new track "The Fall." The song comes from their brand new studio album "R.F.E."

The new clip shows a man who takes drugs and begins seeing and killing zombies and monsters, only to discover after he sobers up that he had killed innocent people.

guitarist Mike Taylor had this to say, "'The Fall' video can be viewed as a self-reflection on damaging yourself and others while suffering in a state of total psychotic turmoil. Your perception of reality can be twisted and dangerous to your health and others."

bassist John Hill added, "Eventually, there is a price to pay for everything. PSA - Don't Do Drugs!" Watch the clip below:


Related Stories


Rabid Flesh Eaters Pack New Video With Powerful Message

More Rabid Flesh Eaters News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Slipknot's Download 2019 Performance Streaming Online- Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Unplug For New Single- At Home With Farm Aid Streaming Online- The Sword- more

Reviews

MorleyView The Jacks

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition

Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories

Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan

Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011

advertisement
Latest News

Slipknot's Download 2019 Performance Streaming Online

Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Unplug For New Single

At Home With Farm Aid Streaming Online

The Sword Announce Two New Multi-Disc Collections

The Dears Release 'Heart Of An Animal' Video

Horisont Release 'Free Riding' Video

Cypher16 Release 'Break' Video

Rabid Flesh Eaters Pack New Video With Powerful Message