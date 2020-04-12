The Parallel Deliver New Track 'Who I've Become'

Toronto rockers The Parallel have released a brand new track called "Who I've Become". The song is the first single from their forthcoming album.

The band had this to say, "This track focuses around the topics of internal trial & error; the understanding that it's okay to feel anxious and show your emotions, and it's okay to stand up for yourself in circumstances you don't feel like you deserve."

According to the announcement, "The Parallel partnered with Nick Ingram (Hawthorne Heights, Hotel Books Convictions) at Capital House Studio to record and brought on producer Leo of Jim Bloom Recordings (Brand of Sacrifice) to produce, mix and master the track." Check it out below:





