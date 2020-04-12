The Sword Announce Two New Multi-Disc Collections

The Sword may have just ended their hiatus but that isn't stopping the band from delivering new releases. They have announced that they will be releasing two new collections this spring.

Both 3-disc collections "Conquest of Kingdoms" and "Chronology 2006-2018" are set to be released simultaneously on June 5th. Were sent the following details about both:

"Conquest of Kingdoms", an three-disc vinyl collection of rarities and oddities, offers 30 tracks (16 previously unreleased) and is housed in a triple-gatefold package, including B-sides, oddities and live recordings of fan favorites like "Freya," "Iron Swan" and "Fire Lances of the Ancient Hyperzephyrians," as well as cover versions of "Immigrant Song" (Led Zeppelin), "Nasty Dogs and Funky Kings" (ZZ Top), "She" (KISS), "Forever My Queen" (Pentagram) and more. A truncated digital version will also be available. In addition to the standard vinyl release, a limited-edition color variant (1,000 pressings worldwide) will also be available exclusively via TheSwordOfficial.com, CraftRecordings.com, as well as independent retailers.



"Chronology 2006-2018" is a three-disc CD compendium, which - in addition to the aforementioned rarities - also includes The Sword's greatest hits and fan favorites. Distilling the band's complete discography, this collection comprises 52 tracks (12 previously unreleased), including the studio recordings of "Freya," "Iron Swan," "Cloak of Feathers" and "Deadly Nightshade." The set also features expansive new liner notes with contributions from the band, plus Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Mark Morton (Lamb of God) and Neil Fallon (Clutch).





