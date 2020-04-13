.

Aftermath Give John Lennon Classic Unique Makeover

Keavin Wiggins | 04-13-2020

Aftermath

Aftermath has released a music video for their unique take on the John Lennon classic "Give Peace a Chance" and the clip has been shared by the official social media accounts of the late Beatles legend.

The band had this to say about the cover and the video, "John Lennon's urgent call for peace in Give Peace a Chance is more important today than ever, and our call for peace with this cover is the perfect message to follow up our previous album.

"We released a dark concept album with a bleak message and felt it was important to follow that up with something positive. The visuals in the video are as important as the lyrics in a way.

"We live in a visual world today and this video needed to get out the message of HOPE. Having a young girl be the focus of the video was our way of getting that across.

"Seeing only positive acts when she puts on Lennon's famous glasses was the perfect visual metaphor. Lennon's message is transmitted not only through his lyrics but also through the perspective created by his unique lenses". Watch the video below:


