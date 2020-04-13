Death Angel's Will Carroll Returning to Air Following Covid-19 Coma

Death Angel's Will Carroll was in a coma for twelve days after contracting the Covid-19 coronavirus, but he is on the road to recovery and will be returning to his weekly radio show today (April 13th).

Carroll will be returning with his weekly show "Fool Metal Jacket" on Gimme Radio today, April 13th, at 5:00pm EST/2:00pm PST with a special episode appropriately entitled "Coma." Fans can tune in here.

Will had this to say, "From when I announced on GIMME back in March that I was very sick and had COVID-19, through when I came out of the coma and jumped into the live chat to say 'I'm Back!'

"The support and love from my listeners on Gimme Radio has been amazing. These guys were really pulling for me the entire time. I'm so thankful for the whole Fool Metal Jacket family!"

Caroll contracted the coronavirus while Death Angel was touring Europe with Testament and Exodus as part of The Bay Strikes Back 2020 tour, and he will be recounting the experience during the episode, from getting sick to his hospitalization, coma and triumphant homecoming.

Gimme Radio Program Director Brian Turner had this to say, "Will takes us on a linear tour of the events -- musically of course. He's rightfully earned the GIMME crown of master assembler of themes. Will rules at heavy metal radio and we are so happy he's back and raging."





