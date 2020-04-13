Megadeth Returned To Their Roots To Write New Album

Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson says that the band's songwriting for their next record reminds him of how the group wrote material as a band for their early records.

Ellefson spoke to The Metal Voice about the new album, which will follow their 2016 effort "Dystopia" and when asked about the musical direction of the new material, he responded, "I think it's a great record. It's very heavy. There's a lot of really fast thrashing stuff. And a lot of it is that the vibe is, it feels very cohesive between the four of us.

" We worked on a lot of it together, the four of us. Everybody works at home, and we'd throw some ideas into a folder and we'd kind of start working on that. But we spent a lot of time last summer, before we had to shut down for Dave's [Mustaine] throat cancer treatments, we spent a couple of months together working on it. And that was great, because that adds a whole different angle, a different skew, if you will, to the flavor of the record.

"That's how we used to make all the early albums, we'd all live together in Los Angeles and we'd rehearse five, six days a week and then we'd be in the studio together working on it. And over the years, people live in different locations, and, of course, we have a lot of availability of digital technology, so we can kind of send things around to keep collaborating even in downtime like this. But I think there's a real feeling on this record that we want this to be a band record.

"We don't want this to be something where we just come in and sort of plug into the computer and record our parts and go home. And the recording process is what it is, but I think for the writing and this pre-production phase that we've been in, we have really put the time in as a band, and I think it's gonna really show on the album." Watch the full interview below"





