Metallica Go Home For This Week's Full Concert Stream

Metallica have announced that this week's installment of #metallicamondays will feature a stream of their full performance from the 2017 Outside Lands Festival.

They say in the video caption, "Happy 150th Birthday to Golden Gate Park! We've had some incredible experiences in the park over the years including two appearances at the Outside Lands festival in 2012 and 2015."

The band said of this week's broadcast, ""Tune in tonight (Monday, April 13th) on YouTube or Facebook to catch Live at Outside Lands - August 12, 2017 for free!

"You may have caught a tease of the show last weekend when three songs streamed during GoldenGatePark150.com's virtual classic concert series, conducted in celebration of our beloved hometown landmark.

"Tonight we'll be streaming our complete set from 2017's festival in the park! Streaming starts at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT, but don't worry if you can't make it. The show will be on demand for you to enjoy all week!" The video (once available) can be streamed below:





