REO Speedwagon Find New Success With Ozark

REO Speedwagon's appearance during the new season of the hit Netflix show "Ozark" has seen four of the band's songs land on last week's Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart.
The band performed their track "Time for Me to Fly," in their third episode of the new third season (entitled "Kevin Cronin Was Here", after the band's frontman.
That appearance fueled four tracks on their April 11th Hot Rock Songs Chart from Billboard with their iconic hit "Keep On Loving You" landing at No. 10, followed by "Can't Fight This Feeling" at No. 13, "Time for Me to Fly" at No. 15, and "Take It On the Run" at No. 16.
Cronin shared this reaction, "Thanks to our friends at Ozark, my kids actually think I'm cool. Plus, REO has four songs in the Billboard top twenty, so my wife thinks I'm cool too!
"I am a lucky guy. REO Speedwagon has the best fans in the world. Stay safe, and remember the courageous front-line workers."
