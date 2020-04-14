Neck Deep Release Fan Created 'When You Know' Video

Neck Deep have released a music video for brand new single "When You Know," that was created by their fans, friends, families and fellow artists.
The track comes from their forthcoming album, "All Distortions Are Intentional", which is set to be released on a July 24th. The idea to enlist help for the new video came after the band's plans to shoot the video was sidelined by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Frontman Ben Barlow had this to say about the track, "'When You Know' is a song about realizing you're in love. The old saying 'when you know, you know' was in my mind with this one.
"In the timeline of ADAI this is where Jett realizes, after a wild night out, and another night talking about how they see the world and realizing they share similar feelings, that he is in love with Alice.
"The mutual feeling of not belonging, the difficulties of their day to day lives and battling their inner insecurities, yet now having each other to ease the pain and giving a sense of purpose is the key take-away from this song.
"It's a pretty straight up summer love song, but one that's mega catchy and feel good - a stark contrast to some of the more emotionally heavy songs on the record." Watch the video below:
