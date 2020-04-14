Saliva Frontman Launches Misery Down With 'Come Back Stronger'

Saliva frontman Bobby Amaru has launched his new project Misery Down with a perfect song for the current Covid-19 pandemic called "Come Back Stronger".

Amaru just created the new project this year and plans to release an album this fall and tour. Misery Down said of the debut track, "Covid-19 has destroyed so much of our world... so many things we love and so many things we have worked hard for. People have lost their jobs, family members, friends, and much much more.

"The problems we are facing now may seem new, but we have faced hardships before. Humanity has always overcome natural disasters, illness, and war.

"It is time to remind ourselves that together we will always...

COME BACK STRONGER." Check it out below and visit the project's official Facebook page here:





