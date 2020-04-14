.

Saliva Frontman Launches Misery Down With 'Come Back Stronger'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-14-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Misery Down

Saliva frontman Bobby Amaru has launched his new project Misery Down with a perfect song for the current Covid-19 pandemic called "Come Back Stronger".

Amaru just created the new project this year and plans to release an album this fall and tour. Misery Down said of the debut track, "Covid-19 has destroyed so much of our world... so many things we love and so many things we have worked hard for. People have lost their jobs, family members, friends, and much much more.

"The problems we are facing now may seem new, but we have faced hardships before. Humanity has always overcome natural disasters, illness, and war.

"It is time to remind ourselves that together we will always...
COME BACK STRONGER." Check it out below and visit the project's official Facebook page here:


Related Stories


Saliva Frontman Launches Misery Down With 'Come Back Stronger'

More Misery Down News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Bruce Springsteen And Bon Jovi Lead TV Benefit Lineup- Pink Floyd To Stream Full Concert Videos During Pandemic- Devon Allman New We Are Still All Together Events- more

Reviews

MorleyView The Jacks

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition

Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories

Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan

Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011

advertisement
Latest News

Bruce Springsteen And Bon Jovi Lead TV Benefit Lineup

Pink Floyd To Stream Full Concert Videos During Pandemic

Devon Allman Announces New We Are Still All Together Events

Alice Cooper and Joan Jett to Rock Pandemic Relief Benefit

Pierce the Veil Release 'Hold On Till May' Quarantine Video

Neil Young Shares Vintage 1971 Performance

Former KISS Star Relieved He Didn't Rejoin Group

Sammy Hagar Shares Extended Preview Of TV Series