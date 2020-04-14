Saliva Frontman Launches Misery Down With 'Come Back Stronger'

Saliva frontman Bobby Amaru has launched his new project Misery Down with a perfect song for the current Covid-19 pandemic called "Come Back Stronger".
Amaru just created the new project this year and plans to release an album this fall and tour. Misery Down said of the debut track, "Covid-19 has destroyed so much of our world... so many things we love and so many things we have worked hard for. People have lost their jobs, family members, friends, and much much more.
"The problems we are facing now may seem new, but we have faced hardships before. Humanity has always overcome natural disasters, illness, and war.
"It is time to remind ourselves that together we will always...
COME BACK STRONGER." Check it out below and visit the project's official Facebook page here:
Bruce Springsteen And Bon Jovi Lead TV Benefit Lineup- Pink Floyd To Stream Full Concert Videos During Pandemic- Devon Allman New We Are Still All Together Events- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011
Bruce Springsteen And Bon Jovi Lead TV Benefit Lineup
Pink Floyd To Stream Full Concert Videos During Pandemic
Devon Allman Announces New We Are Still All Together Events
Alice Cooper and Joan Jett to Rock Pandemic Relief Benefit
Pierce the Veil Release 'Hold On Till May' Quarantine Video
Neil Young Shares Vintage 1971 Performance
Former KISS Star Relieved He Didn't Rejoin Group
Sammy Hagar Shares Extended Preview Of TV Series