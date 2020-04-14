Sammy Hagar Shares Extended Preview Of TV Series

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar and AXS TV are streaming an extended video preview of the upcoming fifth season of the singer's "Rock & Roll Road Trip" series.

With a soundtrack of Hagar and Def Leppard jamming on a Montrose classic, the trailer sees the Red Rocker hooking up for interview and performance sessions with guests Brian May, Joe Walsh, Extreme, Rob Thomas, Ted Nugent and more.

The spring schedule will debut with Def Leppard and Shaquille O'Neal on Sunday, April 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT; the series will return later in the year with six additional all-new episodes, once production can safely commence again due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have an absolute blast producing this show each year, visiting incredible locations to sit down with some of the most legendary entertainers of all time," says Hagar. "This is a dream come true for me, traveling the country to hang out and play music with my friends, and I am excited to show our fans all the epic things we have planned in season five.

"The first six episodes include great jam sessions and conversations with some truly talented entertainers, and I already cannot wait for production to start back up again so we can get out there and film this next batch of epic episodes." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Sammy Hagar previews Joe Elliott TV Interview

Sammy Hagar Addresses Status Of Summer Tour

Society 1 Answer Sammy Hagar's Lockdown Challenge

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Lockdown For The Who Cover

Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Bill Withers Tribute

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Stream New Lockdown Challenge Song

Sammy Hagar Announces New Season Of Rock & Roll Road Trip

Sammy Hagar Shares Video Message From Lockdown

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Cancel Tour Dates

More Sammy Hagar News



