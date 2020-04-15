Aerosmith Postpone Las Vegas Residency Shows

(hennemusic) Aerosmith have announced that they have been forced to postpone a series of spring shows as part of their Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas.

Performances scheduled for May 20 through June 4 at the Park MGM "are being rescheduled in accordance with CDC recommendations," says the band. "Guests are advised to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates and those details will be sent out as soon as possible.

"We appreciate everyone's patience as the new schedule is determined and we apologize for any inconvenience to ticket holders. We look forward to coming back and adding another sin to Sin City as soon as we can," adds the band. "Until then, stay safe, stay healthy, save it up and rock on! We will..."

Aerosmith - who launched the series in last April - are next scheduled to begin a European tour in Milan, Italy on June 13. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





