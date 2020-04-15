(hennemusic) Aerosmith have announced that they have been forced to postpone a series of spring shows as part of their Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas.
Performances scheduled for May 20 through June 4 at the Park MGM "are being rescheduled in accordance with CDC recommendations," says the band. "Guests are advised to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates and those details will be sent out as soon as possible.
"We appreciate everyone's patience as the new schedule is determined and we apologize for any inconvenience to ticket holders. We look forward to coming back and adding another sin to Sin City as soon as we can," adds the band. "Until then, stay safe, stay healthy, save it up and rock on! We will..."
Aerosmith - who launched the series in last April - are next scheduled to begin a European tour in Milan, Italy on June 13. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Aerosmith Share Deuces Are Wild Recap Video
Aerosmith Reunite With Drummer Joey Kramer
Aerosmith Featured In Las Vegas Tourism Commercial
Aerosmith Announce 50th Anniversary Concert
Joey Kramer Part Of Aerosmith MusiCares Event
Aerosmith Case Judge Rules Against Joey Kramer
Aerosmith's Joey Kramer Explains Failed Legal Action
Aerosmith Member Sues Band Over Grammy Ban
Aerosmith Will Rock MusiCares Concert
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video- Aerosmith Postpone Las Vegas Residency- Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi Lead TV Benefit Lineup- Pink Floyd- more
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video
Aerosmith Postpone Las Vegas Residency Shows
Exodus' Rob Dukes Recovering From 'Brutal' Covid-19
Asking Alexandria Release New Song 'Down To Hell'
Stone Sour Share Demo For 'Come What(ever) May' Classic
Brad Paisley Shares New Song 'No. 1 In Beer'
Stephen Clair Shares '(Welcome To The World Now)'
Singled Out: Mind Elsewhere's Ghost Ship (Alternate Version)