Brad Paisley has released a timely new single called "No I In Beer." He co-wrote the song about spending time with close friends and family in 2018 with Kelley Lovelace and felt it was perfect time to share it.
He had this to say, "People are utilizing this time to connect and to feel solidarity as human beings. This song wasn't written for this specific moment we are all facing, but it takes on a new meaning for me when I hear it now."
Brad also says that he plans to host virtual happy hours and continue performing live stream concerts in the immediate future. "If we've ever felt unified as Americans, as citizens of the world, it's in the fact that nobody loves what we're going through, but everybody's willing to do what we have to do. One of those things is, let's be a team." Check out the new song below:
All Star Brad Paisley Special Coming To Network TV
ZZ Top And Brad Paisley Lead VetsAid 2019 Lineup
Brad Paisley Releases New Single 'My Miracle'
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Lead Country Megaticket
Brad Paisley Hosting California Disaster Victims Benefit Concert
Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Brantley Gilbert Lead Watershed Lineup
Brad Paisley Paints Predators Mural At Bridgestone Arena
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video- Aerosmith Postpone Las Vegas Residency- Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi Lead TV Benefit Lineup- Pink Floyd- more
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video
Aerosmith Postpone Las Vegas Residency Shows
Exodus' Rob Dukes Recovering From 'Brutal' Covid-19
Asking Alexandria Release New Song 'Down To Hell'
Stone Sour Share Demo For 'Come What(ever) May' Classic
Brad Paisley Shares New Song 'No. 1 In Beer'
Stephen Clair Shares '(Welcome To The World Now)'
Singled Out: Mind Elsewhere's Ghost Ship (Alternate Version)