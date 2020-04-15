Brad Paisley Shares New Song 'No. 1 In Beer'

Brad Paisley has released a timely new single called "No I In Beer." He co-wrote the song about spending time with close friends and family in 2018 with Kelley Lovelace and felt it was perfect time to share it.

He had this to say, "People are utilizing this time to connect and to feel solidarity as human beings. This song wasn't written for this specific moment we are all facing, but it takes on a new meaning for me when I hear it now."

Brad also says that he plans to host virtual happy hours and continue performing live stream concerts in the immediate future. "If we've ever felt unified as Americans, as citizens of the world, it's in the fact that nobody loves what we're going through, but everybody's willing to do what we have to do. One of those things is, let's be a team." Check out the new song below:





