.

Brad Paisley Shares New Song 'No. 1 In Beer'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-15-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley has released a timely new single called "No I In Beer." He co-wrote the song about spending time with close friends and family in 2018 with Kelley Lovelace and felt it was perfect time to share it.

He had this to say, "People are utilizing this time to connect and to feel solidarity as human beings. This song wasn't written for this specific moment we are all facing, but it takes on a new meaning for me when I hear it now."

Brad also says that he plans to host virtual happy hours and continue performing live stream concerts in the immediate future. "If we've ever felt unified as Americans, as citizens of the world, it's in the fact that nobody loves what we're going through, but everybody's willing to do what we have to do. One of those things is, let's be a team." Check out the new song below:


Related Stories


Brad Paisley Shares New Song 'No. 1 In Beer'

All Star Brad Paisley Special Coming To Network TV

ZZ Top And Brad Paisley Lead VetsAid 2019 Lineup

Brad Paisley Releases New Single 'My Miracle'

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Lead Country Megaticket

Brad Paisley Hosting California Disaster Victims Benefit Concert

Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Brantley Gilbert Lead Watershed Lineup

Brad Paisley Paints Predators Mural At Bridgestone Arena

More Brad Paisley News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video- Aerosmith Postpone Las Vegas Residency- Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi Lead TV Benefit Lineup- Pink Floyd- more

Reviews

Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues

MorleyView The Jacks

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition

Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories

Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan

advertisement
Latest News

Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video

Aerosmith Postpone Las Vegas Residency Shows

Exodus' Rob Dukes Recovering From 'Brutal' Covid-19

Asking Alexandria Release New Song 'Down To Hell'

Stone Sour Share Demo For 'Come What(ever) May' Classic

Brad Paisley Shares New Song 'No. 1 In Beer'

Stephen Clair Shares '(Welcome To The World Now)'

Singled Out: Mind Elsewhere's Ghost Ship (Alternate Version)