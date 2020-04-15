Bruce Springsteen And Bon Jovi Lead TV Benefit Lineup

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi are among the artists set to perform from home as part of a benefit broadcast special in support of The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF).

"Jersey 4 Jersey" is billed as "a one-night broadcast fundraiser to fight the medical, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey's most vulnerable communities," according to organizers.

The lineup will see New Jersey's biggest champions and celebrities participating from their homes, including Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, SZA and more, while featuring first-hand accounts from front-line workers and citizens impacted by the pandemic.

"New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic," explains Springsteen in a video announcing the event, as broadcast on Good Morning America by Eyewitness News ABC7NY New York, "and the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times....this is our effort to do everything we can for the folks in the Garden State, and I hope you'll join us."

"New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best - take care of one another," says New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy. "That's why we're asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey's finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times."

"Jersey 4 Jersey" will be broadcast at 7 PM EST on Wednesday, April 22 on Apple Music and AppleTV apps, worldwide; it will also be broadcast live and rebroadcast five times on E Street Radio on SiriusXM, currently free on the SiriusXM app, and it will be carried on WABC Channel 7, WPVI 6ABC, WPIX, News12, NJTV and radio outlets including 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York's Country 94.7, Alt 92.3, Q104.3 and others. Watch Springsteen's announcement and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





