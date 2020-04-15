Exodus' Rob Dukes Recovering From 'Brutal' Covid-19

Former Exodus frontman Rob Dukes has revealed that he has recovered from the Covid-19 coronavirus and was briefly hospitalized for the illness.

Duke shared the revelation during an appearance of the hit podcast Talking Metal. He said, "I pretty much ended up in the hospital, but only for 12 hours. And then I got quarantined for two weeks at home and was on steroids and a bunch of different other drugs to try to keep me from getting pneumonia.

"So that's what I did. I stayed home for a couple of weeks. I had really bad bronchitis. I was coughing so much that it hurt my chest and my throat was all tore up, I was coughing blood. I couldn't sleep, achy, feverish for the first week. And then I just kept drinking a ton of f***ing water, that's kind of what I did; I was drinking a ton of water. And it was really hard to eat. But then, as soon as I got better, I f***ing went on a f***ing tear. I probably put on 10 pounds since then.

"At one point, I was in the shower, and I had to go lay down. I was, like, 'All right. I'm done.' I took a cold shower to try to cool my body off, and then I just went and lay in bed. And then another time, I was laying on a couch, I had my wireless headset thing in the car. And I was, like, 'Oh, let me go grab that.' And I just walked to my car, which is probably 50 feet. And by the time I got to my car and got back, I had to go lay down for an hour, because I was just so exhausted. It was brutal, man."

"What this Covid-19 does is it gets in your lungs, and it basically suffocates people to death. It must be a miserable way to die. 'Cause not being able to take a full breath and being out of breath just walking 20 feet, or 30 feet, was f***ing brutal . I've been sick a bunch of times, man. This was the sickest I've ever been in my life. It was completely debilitating."





