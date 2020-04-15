Pierce the Veil have released a video of a quarantine version of their song "Hold On Till May." The studio version appeared on their 2012 album "Collide With The Sky".
The band had this to say, "We wanted to let you guys know that we are with you through this difficult time. Thank you to our hospital workers, our essential workers, and to everyone fighting to put an end to this pandemic.
"Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones or have been affected by the virus. We WILL beat this together. Love you guys so much!" Watch the video below:
Bruce Springsteen And Bon Jovi Lead TV Benefit Lineup- Pink Floyd To Stream Full Concert Videos During Pandemic- Devon Allman New We Are Still All Together Events- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011
Bruce Springsteen And Bon Jovi Lead TV Benefit Lineup
Pink Floyd To Stream Full Concert Videos During Pandemic
Devon Allman Announces New We Are Still All Together Events
Alice Cooper and Joan Jett to Rock Pandemic Relief Benefit
Pierce the Veil Release 'Hold On Till May' Quarantine Video
Neil Young Shares Vintage 1971 Performance
Former KISS Star Relieved He Didn't Rejoin Group
Sammy Hagar Shares Extended Preview Of TV Series