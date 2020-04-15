Pierce the Veil Release 'Hold On Till May' Quarantine Video

Pierce the Veil have released a video of a quarantine version of their song "Hold On Till May." The studio version appeared on their 2012 album "Collide With The Sky".

The band had this to say, "We wanted to let you guys know that we are with you through this difficult time. Thank you to our hospital workers, our essential workers, and to everyone fighting to put an end to this pandemic.

"Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones or have been affected by the virus. We WILL beat this together. Love you guys so much!" Watch the video below:





