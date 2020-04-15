Pink Floyd To Stream Full Concert Videos During Pandemic

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd have announced that they will launch a weekly series of full concert videos on YouTube during the current global coronavirus pandemic starting April 17.
According to Forbes, the iconic UK outfit - who has long been showing short-form videos from its archives every Friday at 12 p.m. ET - will begin streaming full concert films starting this week with "Pulse", a 1994 recording filmed at the now-demolished venue of Earls Court in London, UK during The Division Bell Tour.
"We'd like to wish you all the best, and hope that you and your families are staying safe and well in these difficult times," shared Pink Floyd on social media. "We will continue to post as normal to hopefully give you some interesting and diverting images, music and video to help us all get through this." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
