Godsmack Share Special Listen In Playlist

Michael Angulia | 04-16-2020

Godsmack are one of the many artists taking part in Pandora's Listen In series, sharing their own special curated playlist along with commentary.

The play list includes the songs along with commentary from band members Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola on why they selected each track.

They had this to say, "We picked a bunch of songs that pretty much represent our musical styles." The list varies from hard rock classics like Led Zeppelin and AC/DC to Steely Dan, Oasis and Sly & The Family Stone. Check it out here.


