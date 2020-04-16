Godsmack Share Special Listen In Playlist

Godsmack are one of the many artists taking part in Pandora's Listen In series, sharing their own special curated playlist along with commentary.
The play list includes the songs along with commentary from band members Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola on why they selected each track.
They had this to say, "We picked a bunch of songs that pretty much represent our musical styles." The list varies from hard rock classics like Led Zeppelin and AC/DC to Steely Dan, Oasis and Sly & The Family Stone. Check it out here.
Godsmack's 'Unforgettable' Ends Two Year Journey They Took Students
Godsmack Involving Music Students In Next Video
Godsmack Release 'Under Your Scars' Video
Stitched Up Heart Release Video For Lost Featuring Godsmack's Sully Erna
Godsmack Star Explains Skipping 20th Anniversary
Godsmack And Halestorm Announce Fall Tour
Godsmack's Sully Erna Launches The Scars Foundation
Godsmack and Volbeat Announce North American Tour
Godsmack Star's Son Dies Unexpectedly
Journey Countersued By Fired Member- Ozzy Osbourne Offering Up Merch For A Cure- Ticketmaster Address Pandemic Refund Controversy- Trivium Stream New Song- more
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Journey Countersued By Fired Member
Ozzy Osbourne Offering Up Merch For A Cure
Ticketmaster Address Pandemic Refund Controversy
Trivium Stream 'Amongst The Shadows & The Stones'
5 Seconds Of Summer Release Homemade 'Wildflower' Video
Santana Cancels Spring Las Vegas Residency Shows
Judas Priest Share New Breaking The Law Lyric Video
Def Leppard Share Pyromania Rarity Video From London To Vegas