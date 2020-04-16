Judas Priest Share New Breaking The Law Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Judas Priest are premiering a new lyric video for their classic track, "Breaking The Law", in honor of this week's 40th anniversary of their 1980 album, "British Steel."

Aided by the rock radio success of the song and "Living After Midnight", the band's sixth record delivered their commercial breakthrough after years of touring, reaching the US Top 40 and Top 5 in their native UK during a busy time in the country's history.

"I think I was just picking up the topics of the time," Rob Halford tells Billboard about making "British Steel." "As you know, most of that record was made around a really turbulent time in the U.K. We had all the stuff going on with the miner strikes, the steel workers, the trash guys. The whole of the country was in a really angry state of affairs.

"Like most lyricists in bands, it gets into the front of your mind and into the songs. Obviously, the most specific one is 'Breaking The Law.' 'The Rage' and 'Grinder' also have references for all of these expressions of resistance."

Judas Priest are marking a milestone this year with plans for a 50th anniversary tour, which is currently scheduled to begin May 30 in Helsinki, Finland.

"As you may already know, many of the European festivals are being postponed due to COVID-19," says Judas Priest. "We will post a more detailed statement regarding touring when we have all the facts and information you need. Our fans health and safety will always come first." Watch the video here.

