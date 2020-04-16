Santana Cancels Spring Las Vegas Residency Shows

Rock legend Carlos Santana has announced that he has canceled the run of dates scheduled for May as part of his residency series at the House Of Blues Las Vegas.

Michael Vrionis of Universal Tone Management/Santana had this to say, "On behalf of Carlos and the entire Santana Organization, I would like to thank you all for your continued support.

"We are all in this together and we will come out of this stronger than ever. We look forward to seeing you all soon and bringing the music of Santana back to Las Vegas soon."

Refunds for the canceled shows will be issued from the point of purchase, but Santana will return to the venue this fall for a run of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live residency performances from September 16-27 & November 4-15.





