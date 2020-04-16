Yes Announce Rescheduled European Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Yes have announced rescheduled dates for their recently postponed European tour. Originally set to begin later this month, the shows will feature two sets by the band with full production and a high definition video wall; the first will feature favorite classic tracks from Yes' extensive catalogue, while the second will present their seventh studio album, 1974's "Relayer."
"We hope that our fans are keeping healthy during the Coronavirus Pandemic," says the group. "We're really looking forward finally to performing Relayer and other Yes classics for our fans in 2021. As promised, we can now announce all of the re-scheduled mainland European dates for The Album Series 2021 Tour.
"News of the re-scheduled UK and Eire dates will come imminently. All tickets are valid for the new shows," they add. "Stay safe & well and we'll see you soon." See the new dates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
