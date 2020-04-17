Against Me! And Baroness Cancel Tour

Against Me! And Baroness have announced that they have officially canceled their North American coheadlining tour due to the Covid-19 coronavirus shutdown.

Laura Jane Grace had this to say, "I hope that it's apparent that this is absolutely not at all what any of us want, and if we had any real choice in the matter, we would for sure be out on the road this May.

"But given the current worldwide situation, we have no other choice but to cancel this amazing tour that we have all been looking forward to since its conception.

"My definite hope is that this tour does still happen at some point in the future when able. Until then, everyone please stay safe, sane and healthy!"

They advise that refunds for tickets can be obtained from their original point of purchase.





