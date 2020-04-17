Against Me! And Baroness Cancel Tour

Against Me! And Baroness have announced that they have officially canceled their North American coheadlining tour due to the Covid-19 coronavirus shutdown.
Laura Jane Grace had this to say, "I hope that it's apparent that this is absolutely not at all what any of us want, and if we had any real choice in the matter, we would for sure be out on the road this May.
"But given the current worldwide situation, we have no other choice but to cancel this amazing tour that we have all been looking forward to since its conception.
"My definite hope is that this tour does still happen at some point in the future when able. Until then, everyone please stay safe, sane and healthy!"
They advise that refunds for tickets can be obtained from their original point of purchase.
Baroness And Against Me Announce North American Tour
Against Me! Announce Special 2 Nights, 4 Albums Shows
The Used Address Restraining Order Reports Against Former Member
Against Me! Announce Spring And Summer Tour Dates
Jesse Hughes Added To Rock Against MS Benefit Concert
Rolling Stones Added To One World Together At Home Special- Steve Perry Sings Beach Boys Classic In Home Isolation Video- Whitesnake Stream Previously Unreleased Song- more
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Rolling Stones Added To One World Together At Home Special
Steve Perry Sings Beach Boys Classic In Home Isolation Video
Whitesnake Stream Previously Unreleased Song
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Charity Auction A Success
The Black Crowes Stream Live Acoustic Footage
Pink Floyd Launch Weekly Classic Concert Streams
Glenn Hughes Fronted Dead Daisies Share First Song
Joe Bonamassa Surprising Fans With New Song and Chat